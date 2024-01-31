DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0220 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.92 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00124283 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00021790 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008059 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.