Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 2.8% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $395.21. 295,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.31.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

View Our Latest Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.