DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $39.22 Average PT from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

