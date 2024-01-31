Dero Reaches Market Cap of $35.47 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00005845 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and $14,062.29 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00159351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00552121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00058659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00384796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00163607 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,270,825 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.