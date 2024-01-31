Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$525.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.7 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXLG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum cut Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:DXLG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $266.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.37. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,060.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

