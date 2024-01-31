Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Devolver Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 31 ($0.39) target price for the company.

LON DEVO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 20 ($0.25). The company had a trading volume of 16,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.57. Devolver Digital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £88.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

