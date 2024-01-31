Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Devolver Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 31 ($0.39) target price for the company.
Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.
