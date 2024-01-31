Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $155.57. 402,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,176. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

