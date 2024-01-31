Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($2.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.51) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.08) per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DNTH. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH opened at $19.46 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($3.27). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

