DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $126.13 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,405.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00156836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.37 or 0.00546878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00379004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00160663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,796,739,808 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

