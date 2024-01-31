Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Down to $24.76

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $23.86. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 5,819 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $925.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 250,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

