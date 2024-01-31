Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Stock Position Boosted by Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 306,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,868 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.