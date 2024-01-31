Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.76

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 930802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

