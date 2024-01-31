Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $31,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,357. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.