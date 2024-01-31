Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 24.5% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $118,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,900. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

