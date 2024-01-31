Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stock Position Increased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 2.4% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,530 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,671,000 after purchasing an additional 832,066 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,261,000 after buying an additional 92,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,389,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DUHP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. 81,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.