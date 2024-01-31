Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,576 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,790. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.