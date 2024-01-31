Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. 94,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,925. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

