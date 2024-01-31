Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 2548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The firm has a market cap of £13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -366.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.65.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

