DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Announces Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DNP stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487,584 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

