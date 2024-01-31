DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.19.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $64,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,836.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,700 shares of company stock worth $55,192,020. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $110.49.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

