Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.010-1.010 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. 62,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,059. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $596.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 101.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $57,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

