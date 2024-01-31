Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.77 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.010-1.010 EPS.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

PLOW traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. 60,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $594.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 101.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 24.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

