Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

