Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

