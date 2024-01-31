Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatronics
Dynatronics Trading Down 3.4 %
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%.
About Dynatronics
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatronics
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.