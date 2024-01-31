Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,299,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,012,276 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DX. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Jonestrading upped their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DX

Dynex Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -557.12%.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.