Echelon Wealth Partners Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sernova in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova Price Performance

Shares of Sernova stock opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. Sernova has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$197.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 3.23.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.