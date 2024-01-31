Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 917335538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £314,500.00, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

