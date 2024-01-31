Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.05 Per Share

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EGL opened at GBX 160.76 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra has a one year low of GBX 144.23 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 223 ($2.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £185.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,200.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,487.38 ($3,162.19). 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

