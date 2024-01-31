Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1,393.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107,441 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,378 shares of company stock worth $11,118,325. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE EW traded up $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.06. 2,892,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,628. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

