Elekta AB (publ) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1146 per share on Monday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.
Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.83 million for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Elekta AB (publ)
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
