Enbridge Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.72 billion.
Shares of ENB opened at C$48.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.94.
In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 244.00%.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
