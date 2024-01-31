Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Encore Wire worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 231.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

WIRE opened at $229.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.94. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

