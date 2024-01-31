Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $8.48 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $167,145.17 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00081048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,283,765 coins and its circulating supply is 73,283,770 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

