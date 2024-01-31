Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.65

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $18.28. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 2,490 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.