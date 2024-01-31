Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.66.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

