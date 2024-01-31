Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 907,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 531.2 days.
Entain Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GMVHF traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713. Entain has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.
Entain Company Profile
