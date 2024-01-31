EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Decreased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.64. 631,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,369. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

