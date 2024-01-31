Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,901.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after buying an additional 871,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

