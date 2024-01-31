Equitable Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,321,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 144,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $200.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $202.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

