Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 35,411 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,773,000 after acquiring an additional 335,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 4,539,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -22.73%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Featured Stories

