Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WPM opened at $47.41 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

