Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$61.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$74.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$755.50 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogeco Communications

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total transaction of C$44,410.44. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.