Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.930 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,059,000 after acquiring an additional 292,119 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

