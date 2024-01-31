Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.930 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

