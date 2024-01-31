Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $66.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 50,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

