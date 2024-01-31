ERC20 Market Capitalization Tops $15.72 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and approximately $1,004.35 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016336 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,901.99 or 1.00250771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011141 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00191191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01773674 USD and is up 46.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,107.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

