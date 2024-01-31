Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 192.4 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
