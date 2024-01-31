Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 966,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

EVE Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in EVE during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EVE during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in EVE during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in EVE during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVEX stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. EVE has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

