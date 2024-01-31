Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.6 %

EXPE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.74. 264,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,951. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average of $122.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

