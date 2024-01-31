Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,400 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 676,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.3 days.

Extendicare Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS EXETF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -185.01%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

